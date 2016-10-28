Watch JoJo Belt Out Selena's “Dreaming of You” in the Late Singer's Hometown

“Viva Selena!”

That’s what an adoring fan screamed at JoJo’s recent concert.

On Monday, the 25-year-old “Get Out” singer stopped by the Lone Star State as she promoted her new album, Mad Love. And one of the pop star's masterfully delivered live performances stood out like no other: She took the opportunity to honor the late Selena Quintanilla, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas—the exact city where JoJo stopped for her show.

One fan caught the action on camera as the brunette begun singing, “Dreaming of You,” one of Selena’s most beloved songs. Dressed in an oversize hoodie with a guitarist by her side, JoJo hit every note.

@iamjojo came to Corpus Christi and made La Reina Selena proud. God bless you I am in tears #MADLOVE pic.twitter.com/Iw1i4kN6Ej — Michael Salinas (@Psychomalinas) October 25, 2016

Recently, the late singer was honored in the best way possible. MAC Cosmetics created a line of glittery products that shine as brightly as she did and are named after some of her top songs like “Como La Flor,” "Amor Prohibido,” and, of course, “Dreaming of You.”

RELATED: Watch JoJo Peform Two New Songs from Her New Album, Mad Love

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo's Beauty Transformation from Tween to 20-Something

That’s stardom at its finest.