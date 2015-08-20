JoJo Releases 3 Brand-New Singles—Here's How to Listen

This week pop star JoJo stopped by InStyle's Los Angeles office to let us in on a little surprise: The singer-songwriter is releasing not one but three singles today!

JoJo sat down with us for an intimate listening party for the three new songs and shared a little bit about each. Titled “Say Love,” “Save My Soul,” and “When Love Hurts,” the tunes (which she she called a “tringlet”) are dropping simultaneously today on her website at 1 p.m. ET. While it’s not an EP, the trio of singles is titled III, and the songs will all be featured on her upcoming full-length album.

As a fresh-faced teenager, JoJo made her debut in the music world with pop-anthem “Leave (Get Out),” which was certified gold—pretty impressive for a 13-year old. With other hits such as “Too Little Too Late” and “This Time,” there's quite a bit of hype building around her next releases. We're highly anticipating the debut of the songs, which will certainly liven up what's left of the summer. Be sure to check iTunes on Friday, when you can add them to your own playlist.

