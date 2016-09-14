First Lady Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist Johnny Wright Gave a Major Makeover on Facebook Live—Watch it Here

As the saying goes: If something works, why stray? Essence’s Entertainment Director Cori Murray has rocked (and loved) the same bob hairstyle for 10 years, but felt like her time with the style was finally up.

A total hair makeover calls for a pro stylist to make the cut, so Essence and InStyle teamed up and called in celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright to make the drastic change and document the whole process on Facebook Live. Wright is not only First Lady Michelle Obama’s go-to stylist, he’s also the hands responsible for her chic hair on both her InStyle and Essence covers.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Reveals Her Ideal Off-Duty Look and Whether She Weighs in on Her Daughters' Outfits

Wright took Murray’s chin-grazing bob shorter using the technique of undercutting, which leaves a bit more length and movement on top of the head. While Murray wears her hair natural, her strands are colored honey blonde. This method is a great way to deal with regrowth since the layers Wright cut in creates a pretty contrast between her roots and blonde.

The final look? Gorgeous. Check out Murray’s new style and hit paly on the video above to watch the whole haircut go down, along with Wright’s expert answers to viewers’ questions.