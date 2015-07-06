Johnny Depp Is Selling His French Estate (Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Wine Cave Included)—Take a Tour!

Firmly putting his earlier life behind him after his marriage to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is selling his estate in Plan de la Tour 17 miles north of St. Tropez in the South of France, complete with all the original furniture, plus artworks, books, and numerous other personal belongings.

After buying the village in 2001, Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis spent another $10 million on renovations. This was very much a family home, where the couple brought up their two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. As a result, the décor, created not by a designer but by Depp himself, is full of touches that reflect the actor’s quirky sensibility, like the swimming pool surrounded by sand and with its own beach bar (below).

The estate occupies approximately 37 acres of landscaped grounds dotted with grapevines, olive trees, a vegetable garden, and numerous fountains. It also contains an entire hameau, or small Provençal village, made up of more than a dozen stone buildings dating back to the early 19th century. Centered around a village square, the buildings still retain the facades of local businesses, although converted to other uses.

For instance, a restaurant with a bar and full professional kitchen (above) serves as a private dining room, while other buildings include a laundry, several guest cottages (one in the converted village church, above), staff quarters, and a workshop/garage. As well, there’s, a fitness space, a children’s playroom, and a painter’s studio where Depp creates his artwork. Meanwhile, the main house itself has exposed stone walls, flagstone floors, huge fireplaces, and more than 12 bedrooms.

So if you’ve got a spare $25.76 million down the back of the sofa and are a big Depp fan, it’s a bargain: Where else are you going to find a wine-tasting cave (below) that takes its design inspiration from “Pirates of the Caribbean”?

