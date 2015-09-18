Is That You, Johnny Depp? See the Black Mass Star's Most Iconic Movie Transformations Ever

Many celebrities change up their looks when taking on new acting roles, but few do it as often—or as drastically—as Johnny Depp. Over the years, we’ve seen the actor’s intense dedication to playing out-there characters. From his take on the flamboyantly funny Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series to his 1990 role as Edward Scissorhands, Depp has done it all when morphing his looks to get in character.

In his most recent film, Black Mass, which hits theaters today, Depp has taken on another new look to portray the infamous Irish-American gang leader, James "Whitey" Bulger. Based on a true story, Black Mass is set in the late 1970s to '80s when Bulger was still known as Boston's ringleader of organized crime. As you might have guessed from the mobster's description, Depp’s character in the film has a rough-around-the-edges, no-nonsense appearance that will, for sure, make you question whether Depp is really the man beneath the makeup.

