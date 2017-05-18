We're not the only ones noticing that Lily-Rose Depp looks pretty grown up these days. At the tender age of 17, the couture darling is already making waves in films, on the Cannes red carpet, and as the face of the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance. And while dad Johnny Depp admits that he's impressed with how the teen has gracefully handled her rise in the limelight, he can't help but feel a little sentimental.

While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star spoke about his kids Lily-Rose and Jack, 15, and how proud he is of them.

VIDEO: Johnny Depp Admits That Lily-Rose Being All Grown Up “Freaks a Dad Out”

The dad of two gushed about Lily-Rose, who turns 18 this month: "She's growing up. It's incredible. It happened very quickly and she's a woman ... sort of."

"That freaks a dad out," Depp admitted. "But she handles it so well, she's so grounded and very cool about it." Watch Depp discuss his kids in the video above.

With a difficult year that's included a highly publicized divorce and a resolution to focus on his kids, work, and slowly dipping his foot back into the dating pool, the star was also put into the hot seat as DeGeneres fired off questions like "Out of all your co-stars, who's the best kisser?" and "Who was your first celebrity crush?" and "Do you like your ass?" The star gave answers to them all—though in his typical enigmatic manner.

After seven intimate questions, the frustrated host ended the rapid-fire questioning, joking, "I would ask you more, but you're not going to answer me honestly!"

Click on the above video and watch how Depp answered Ellen's questions.