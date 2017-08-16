Johnny Depp Just Made Us Tear Up With This Adorable Act of Kindness

To date, there's only one pirate who can make us cry. And his name is Johnny Depp. (Okay, so he's a legendary actor who just dresses as a pirate, but why split hairs?) On Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stopped by BC Children's Hospital in full Jack-Sparrow regalia, delighting the British Columbia kids with his swashbuckling words of encouragement.

This isn't the first time Depp has reprised his role as the rowdy pirate. Putting on his eyeliner and popping into children's hospitals is an annual tradition for the actor, who's called the experience "a gift." Depp once told The Graham Norton Show:

"For me it’s a gift. They give me the gift. When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I’d always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important."

Of course, Depp has also given guests at Disneyland the gift of Jack Sparrow. In April, the actor crashed the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, pointing his sword at guests and delivering a rum-soaked monologue.

You never know where Jack Sparrow will pop up!