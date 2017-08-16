Johnny Depp Just Made Us Tear Up With This Adorable Act of Kindness

Jenny Berg
Aug 15, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

To date, there's only one pirate who can make us cry. And his name is Johnny Depp. (Okay, so he's a legendary actor who just dresses as a pirate, but why split hairs?) On Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stopped by BC Children's Hospital in full Jack-Sparrow regalia, delighting the British Columbia kids with his swashbuckling words of encouragement. 

Posted by BC Children's Hospital Foundation on Monday, August 14, 2017

This isn't the first time Depp has reprised his role as the rowdy pirate. Putting on his eyeliner and popping into children's hospitals is an annual tradition for the actor, who's called the experience "a gift." Depp once told The Graham Norton Show:

"For me it’s a gift. They give me the gift. When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I’d always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important." 

Of course, Depp has also given guests at Disneyland the gift of Jack Sparrow. In April, the actor crashed the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, pointing his sword at guests and delivering a rum-soaked monologue.

RELATED: The First Trailer for Murder on the Orient Express Is Positively Chilling

You never know where Jack Sparrow will pop up! 

Show Transcript

Captain Jack Sparrow made a very special appearance at a children's hospital in Australia this week. Well, kinda. Ready? Smile. Yes, Johnny Depp dressed in full Captain Jack garb took some time out of shooting the newest Pirates of the Caribbean movie to visit Sick kids in a Brisbane hospital. And of course the patients couldn't have been happier to meet with the famous pirate. I'm Captain Jack Sparrow. During his visit, Depp met with kids like seven year old Max Bennett who was in a medically induced coma just a few weeks ago. Max's mother told ABC News Australia it was really beautiful. He came on the condition that he wasn't pushed along and crowded by adults. And he could spend as much time as he wanted with the kids. But this isn't the first time Jack Sparrow has made some time to visit sick children. Depp said last year he carries his pirates costume around with him at all times just in case there's a children's hospital nearby. Talk about incredible.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!