Johnny Depp Announces Performance Dates with His New Band The Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp is ready to rock out with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. The supergroup has three concert performances lined up in September. [Rolling Stone]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles have more in common than their love for music. Meet the artist who's responsible for their matching tattoos. [MTV]

2. The first image of Tom Hiddleston going country as the iconic Hank Williams in I Saw the Light is out, and he totally nails it. [Entertainment Weekly]

3. Downton Abbey's Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Matthew (Dan Stevens) had an unbelievably sweet reunion and shared photos from it. [Instagram]

4. Selena Gomez is undeniably adorable: Just watch as she attempts to rap A$AP Rocky's verse from her single "Good for You." [Refinery 29]

5. A crowdfunding campaign was launched as a group of architects hope to build a real-life version of the city from Lord of the Rings. [The Independent]