Listen to Johnny Depp's Sexy Voice in Dior's Campaign Film Teasers

Johnny Depp has lent his unmistakably sexy, raspy voice to a new project. The actor stars in Dior's upcoming campaign film, described as “an epic road movie,” for the French house’s men’s fragrance, Sauvage, and five scintillating teasers for the short have just dropped.

We've gotten used to seeing the actor covered in dirt and heavy eyeliner as Captain Jack Sparrow and powdered up in pale white foundation as Sweeney Todd and Willy Wonka, but Depp's latest character looks vastly different and more like himself (see above). While we don't get a good look at Depp in the trailers, his voice is featured front and center.

“I have to get out of here, which way? I don’t know. Do you?” Depp asks in the first teaser video as rock and roll beats drop and a car drives away from a nighttime cityscape. In another, Depp wonders, "What am I looking for? I don't know," to footage of a guitar jam session.

The full short will be out Sept. 2 in correspondence with the fragrance’s release. Watch the five teasers below and stay tuned for Sept. 2—we’re sure the actor’s due to seduce.

