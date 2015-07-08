Johnny Depp Dresses as Jack Sparrow to Visit a Children's Hospital

Peter Wallis/Newspix/Getty Images
Joshua Lyon
Jul 08, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Johnny Depp, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow costume, stopped by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, Australia to visit with some sick children yesterday. The actor, on a quick break from filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, arrived via helicopter, took selfies with the youngsters, and gave them hugs.

The mother of one of the kids, 7-year-old Max Bennet, told ABC News Australia that he even went from room to room to spend time with patients who were too ill to get out of bed. "We waited out of the front of one of the rooms, and he came up to us and had a really good chat to Max," she said. "It was really beautiful. Everyone kept trying to move him on, but he kept on coming back."

See more photos from Captain Jack's visit here:

Find out more about the experience here:

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp's Changing Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!