Johnny Depp Dresses as Jack Sparrow to Visit a Children's Hospital

Johnny Depp, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow costume, stopped by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, Australia to visit with some sick children yesterday. The actor, on a quick break from filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, arrived via helicopter, took selfies with the youngsters, and gave them hugs.

Johnny Depp visits sick Queensland kids in full Jack Sparrow garb: http://t.co/Vxg1EHJpj7 #9News pic.twitter.com/E3KdVTgQ3Z — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) July 7, 2015

The mother of one of the kids, 7-year-old Max Bennet, told ABC News Australia that he even went from room to room to spend time with patients who were too ill to get out of bed. "We waited out of the front of one of the rooms, and he came up to us and had a really good chat to Max," she said. "It was really beautiful. Everyone kept trying to move him on, but he kept on coming back."

See more photos from Captain Jack's visit here:

So my nephew got to meet johnny depp in hospital today. Almost a month in hospital and this happens. @realdepp pic.twitter.com/DG1AYkaiCd — Shane Finney (@_The_Finney) July 7, 2015

Find out more about the experience here:

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp's Changing Looks