Johnny Depp Is Terrifying in the New Black Mass Trailer

Johnny Depp stars as Whitey Bulger, the infamous violent criminal from South Boston, in the upcoming flick Black Mass, and from the looks of it the actor embodies the chilling crime boss to a T. The newest trailer for the highly-anticipated film—which is premiering at the Venice Film Festival and will show at the Toronto International Film Festival—was just released, and it has us counting down the days until the movie drops worldwide.

And if the story of how Bulger became one of the most feared men in Boston doesn't intrigue you, the movie's star-studded cast will. In addition to Depp, Black Mass also features Kevin Bacon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dakota Johnson, Joel Edgerton, Adam Scott, Peter Sarsgaard, and more. Watch the chilling trailer below, and don't forget to catch Black Mass when it hits theaters on Sept. 18.

