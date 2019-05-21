Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of "Painting On" Bruises Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Two months after filing a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard — who claimed she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband Johnny Depp — the actor is now sharing his story about what went on behind closed doors during their two-year marriage.

In a twist of events, Depp alleges that he was the victim of domestic violence while married to Heard — not the other way around.

“She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim,” he said in a statement amid their legal battle, according to court documents. “While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm.”

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Depp claimed Heard “hit, punched, and kicked me."

“She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me," he alleged.

Citing an example of Amber's aggressive behavior, Johnny said after asking her to sign a post-nuptial agreement, the actress went "berserk."

"She began throwing bottles at me,” Depp claimed. “The first bottle sailed past my head and missed, but then she threw a large glass vodka bottle.” He noted that the impact from the bottle caused his finger to shatter and severed his fingertips. “I had to have 3 surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three time,” he stated. “I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm and my life.”

In March, Depp said Heard's abuse allegations, which she wrote about in The Washington Post, were a "hoax," and he's doubling down on his claim. “I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” Depp said, insinuating that she went to great lengths to appear battered.

“I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life," Depp said, adding: “I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman."

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Heard’s lawyer Eric George rebuked Johnny's allegations against his client. “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard,” he said in a statement obtained by People. “The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp Said Ex-Wife Amber Heard "Punched Him Twice in the Face"

George continued: “In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”