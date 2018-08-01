Johnny Depp Said Ex-Wife Amber Heard "Punched Him Twice in the Face"

Johnny Depp has filed papers in court that include assault allegations against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The filing comes on the tail of their contentious divorce proceedings, in which Heard asked for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp.

In court documents submitted as part of a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, Depp claims Heard punched him twice in the face after he came late to her 30th birthday party. According to the documents, which People obtained, Depp—who was "not drunk or high on drugs"—was two hours late to the dinner in April 2016, when Heard became “aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.”

In response, Depp allegedly started "grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop.”

Heard's attorney denied the accusation in a statement to The Mirror: "These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind.”