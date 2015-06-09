Happy Birthday, Johnny Depp! See the New Face of Dior's Transformation

It's amazing to think that Johnny Depp, who turns 52 today, has been entertaining audiences since 1984 when he broke onto the Hollywood scene with his role in Nightmare on Elm Street.

Cut to today: Depp is still making waves with his movies and has had a very momentous 2015. In February, the versatile actor tied the knot with Amber Heard, 29, and earlier this month landed a gig as the new face of Christian Dior Parfums. (He will front the campaign for a yet-to-be revealed scent that's set to launch Sept. 1.)

In the span of his career, Depp's style and facial hair have drastically evolved (for a while it seemed he had actually become Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean films) he still possess those boyish good looks we've always loved him for. Take a look for yourself in celebration of the leading man's birthday!

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp's Changing Looks Through the Years