John Travolta Welcomes a Son, Jennifer Grey Wins DTWS, and More!

1. Just in time to answer all those "What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving" questions, John Travolta and Kelly Preston welcome a son. (People.com)

2. Jennifer Grey won Dancing with the Stars and Christina Aguilera sang on the finale show. Nice job, ladies. (TheHollywoodGossip.com)

3. Lady Gaga is investing in an Italian restaurant. Meat dresses for everyone, we hope! (PerezHilton.com)

4. Roberto Cavalli's online shop turns one on Friday. The first 100 shoppers to order something on the 26th will get a free shopping bag. (RobertoCavalliBlog.com)

5. The nation's first Black Friday shopper is camping out outside of a Best Buy in Florida. Now that's dedication to a deal. (HuffingtonPost.com)

6. Watch Fergie rock a sheer pink number in the new music video by Black Eyed Peas called "The Time." (JustJared.com)