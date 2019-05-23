John Travolta's Teenage Daughter Looks *So* Much Like Him

John’s no longer the only Travolta on the Hollywood scene. The Grease star and wife Kelly Preston’s eldest, 19-year-old Ella Bleu, is following in her parents’ footsteps and beginning her career as an actress.

Image zoom Gisela Schober/Getty Images

And she’s starting things off with a pretty familiar co-star: her dad.

Both Travoltas appear in upcoming thriller The Poison Rose alongside Morgan Freeman, Brendan Fraser, Famke Janssen.

As the child of two major names, Ella probably wasn’t too star-struck on set, but that’s not to say her dad hasn’t embarrassed her in front of celebrities … During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Lena Waithe, the younger Travolta revealed that John once humiliated her in front of her celeb crush, Taylor Lautner.

"Taylor Lautner was coming over to the house and I loved him,” she began, "And my friends and I were looking up pictures of him, just sort of, like, researching him. Like, 'Oh my gosh, he's coming!'" It’s a digital age, y’all. "And then Taylor gets there and his family as well, so I was researching about them too, just to learn," she continued. "Then, the first thing [my dad] says to them is, 'Oh, Ella was just looking you guys up on the internet."

Not great, John.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Had the Ultimate Grease Viewing Party on a Private Plane

"A father's point of view is, you know, everybody loves Taylor Lautner, wouldn't he be flattered that Ella's looking him up?"

Matters of the teenage heart know no logic.

Image zoom Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Poison Rose is Ella's second film ever — she last appeared in Old Dogs in 2009, which also starred her father, as well as the late Robin Williams.