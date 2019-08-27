People Think John Travolta Mistakenly Offered Taylor Swift's VMA to Drag Queen Jade Jolie
"John Travolta pulling another Adele Dazeem."
Taylor Swift has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet (maybe even the universe?) — but John Travolta might need a refresher.
While presenting the award for Video of the Year to Taylor for "You Need to Calm Down," Travolta appeared to offer up the Moon Man statue to Jade Jolie, a drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator who appeared in the video and who Swift had invited on stage for her acceptance speech.
The moment was subtle, with Jolie appearing flattered before laughing off the possible mixup, but it was not lost on viewers.
Naturally, Twitter went off.
The actor, 65, does have a history of flubbing things while on an awards show stage. In 2014, while introducing Idina Menzel at the Oscars, he infamously called the singer "Adele Dezeem." You can bet the Twitterverse remembered.
In John's defense, Jolie does do an excellent Taylor impersonation.
RELATED: Did Taylor Swift Just Debut a Red Carpet Leotard at the VMAs?
Fingers crossed for next time, John.