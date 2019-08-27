People Think John Travolta Mistakenly Offered Taylor Swift's VMA to Drag Queen Jade Jolie

Taylor Swift has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet (maybe even the universe?) — but John Travolta might need a refresher.

While presenting the award for Video of the Year to Taylor for "You Need to Calm Down," Travolta appeared to offer up the Moon Man statue to Jade Jolie, a drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator who appeared in the video and who Swift had invited on stage for her acceptance speech.

The moment was subtle, with Jolie appearing flattered before laughing off the possible mixup, but it was not lost on viewers.

Naturally, Twitter went off.

John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. 👏DRAG 👏RACE 👏EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/zVLgsbHhD7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) August 27, 2019

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

John Travolta just gave the VMA to 'Drag Race' alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, FULLY not knowing that it was NOT Taylor Swift, thinking that it was IN FACT Taylor Swift. I am....reeling. — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 27, 2019

John Travolta accidentally giving Taylor Swift’s award to a drag queen is OBJECTIVELY FUNNIER by the fact that literally one minute earlier he made Queen Latifah read the envelope so he WOULDN’T MESS UP pic.twitter.com/jfzkDPI2Fd — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 27, 2019

Can John Travolta leave his house without becoming a meme? No — Jonathon (@scottjok) August 27, 2019

The actor, 65, does have a history of flubbing things while on an awards show stage. In 2014, while introducing Idina Menzel at the Oscars, he infamously called the singer "Adele Dezeem." You can bet the Twitterverse remembered.

John Travolta pulling another Adele Dazeem 💀💀😃 https://t.co/GPThDWIBAW — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 27, 2019

In John's defense, Jolie does do an excellent Taylor impersonation.

Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

Fingers crossed for next time, John.