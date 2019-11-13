John Travolta Shared a Rare Photo with His Children

John Travolta is sharing a rare glimpse into his family life.

On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram photo with his daughter, Ella, 19, and son, Benjamin, 8, posing with a koala at Featherdale Wildlife Park in Australia.

He also shared videos from their outing, featuring the best of Australian wildlife — kangaroos and crocodiles, with soundtracks of him appropriately singing to "Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport" and "See You Later Alligator."

While he has shared several photos of Ella and Benjamin separately, the photo was a rare post of the two of them together. Earlier in the week, he posted a photo on Instagram of Benjamin in the cockpit of a plane with a friend.

Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, share Ella, 19, and Benjamin, 8, and also shared a son, Jett, who died in 2009 when he was 16 from a seizure while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas.

Earlier this year, he and Ella co-starred in a film together, and Travolta admitted he had become a "ridiculous" stage dad during filming.

"I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves," he said during an appearance on The Talk. "My wife, Kelly [Preston], gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great."

"It actually helped so much knowing that he was there," Ella said. "He would come up in between scenes... and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good."