Here's What John Stamos Had to Say About Lori Loughlin's "Difficult Situation"

Though John Stamos hopes Full House will continue on after season 5 of its Netflix spin-off Fuller House has concluded, there are some pretty glaring logistical issues with the show’s future.

Soon after Full House alum Lori Loughlin (Stamos’s TV wife) was charged in the college admissions scandal, she was dropped from the reboot.

The fifth and final season of Fuller House reportedly began filming in May, but Stamos says they haven’t yet addressed her character’s absence. "I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he told Entertainment Tonight. Stamos remained coy concerning Loughlin’s legal troubles, explaining, "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

Though few members of the Full House cast have commented directly on Loughlin’s scandal, Candace Cameron Bure spoke on behalf of her co-stars in early April, telling Today, "It's too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering — each of which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.