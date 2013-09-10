John Stamos Has a Web Series, Apple is Announcing Its Next iPhone and More

Image zoom FilmMagic, WireImage, Getty, Courtesy (3)

1. Uncle Jesse, aka John Stamos, has a new web series, Losing It With John Stamos and you won't believe what it's about! [Yahoo]

2. Get ready, Apple is going announce its next iPhone and the release date of iOS 7 today. [ABC News]

3. Remember that 'Twerking Fail' video? It was a joke set up by Jimmy Kimmel and we fell for it! [HuffPo]

4. See what Tyra Banks looks like as models Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, and Cindy Crawford. [Refinery29]

5. Want to see Miley Cyrus swing naked on a wrecking ball? You’re in luck. [YouTube]

6. Here are 12 models you should follow on Instagram during Fashion Week. [SheFinds]