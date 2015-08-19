It's John Stamos's 52nd Birthday: Remember His Full House Hair?

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to TV’s favorite uncle, John Stamos! Today, the always-loveable actor turns 52 and we have to say that he has aged well. Although we do sometimes long for the days when we’d sit down for an episode of Full House whilst admiring Uncle Jesse, er, Stamos’s impressive late-'80s locks. Case in point: See the below photo—now that’s some hair!

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

As it turns out, we weren’t the only ones jonesing for a Full House reunion. On Aug 9, several of members of the old show's crew got together in honor of Stamos’s upcoming birthday. To celebrate, the cast, which has been spending plenty of time together while filming the Full House reboot for Netflix, gathered for a backyard pool party.

RELATED: 17 Burning Questions the Full House Revival Must Answer

To commemorate the moment, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D. J. Tanner, Instagrammed this pic of the party’s shenanigans:

One more for the road- #FullerHouse @bobsaget @johnstamos @melissacoulier @jodiesweetin @dcoulier @loriloughlin #Maks #leftshark A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 9, 2015 at 9:47pm PDT

RELATED: What Did Candace Cameron Bure Save from the Full House Set?