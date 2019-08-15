John Mayer Was Granted a Temporary Restraining Order Against His Alleged Stalker

John Mayer has officially taken action against his alleged stalker.

E! News reports that the singer-songwriter was granted a temporary restraining order against a 39-year-old man who has been accused of harassing him and his team since March 2019. The suspect allegedly made violent and death threats to Mayer over social media, including messages that reportedly referenced serial killers such as Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Mayer states that the man’s alleged messages “have put me in fear for myself and caused me substantial emotional distress,” claiming that the suspect’s “statements and behavior indicate an unhealthy obsession with me.”

E! adds that Mayer’s alleged stalker reportedly showed up at his North Carolina tour stop on June 28, but was removed from the venue by the singer’s security team.

After hearing the singer’s claims, a judge reportedly granted him a temporary restraining order stating that the suspect must keep a 100-foot distance between Mayer and his home at all times. E! reports that a court hearing has been scheduled for August 27, where a judge will decide if the restraining order should be made permanent.

Mayer is currently finishing up the U.S. leg of his 2019 world tour, with upcoming performances in Chicago, Snowmass Village, and Kansas City. In October, he will embark on the European portion of his tour, with stops including Stockholm, Amsterdam, and London.