John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry's Best Lover Comment

John Mayer has finally responded to ex-girlfriend Katy Perry's oh-so-complimentary musings that concern his bedroom skills.

After the "Roar" songstress put Mayer ahead of her former flames, Orlando Bloom and Dipole, when rating their sexual prowess earlier this month during a chat with Late Late Show host James Corden, the "Your Body is a Wonderland" chart topper made it clear that the love wasn't mutual.

Charley Gallay/Getty

"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you. I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most," the crooner, who dated Perry on and off in 2015, said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Revealing that his focus is firmly on the future, Mayer continued: "I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39—I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again."

RELATED: Katy Perry Ranks Her Exes Based on Their Skills in the Bedroom

VIDEO: Katy Perry Rankes Her Exes Based on Bedroom Skills

Perry, on the other hand, was in full praise of her ex-lovers when she memorably ranked them from best to worst in bed. "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"

We're still holding onto a tiny thread of hope that these two will reconcile in the future!