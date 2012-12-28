John Legend Turns 34 Today! Find Out His Favorite Song of the Year

John Legend turns 34 today! The soulful singer has had many successes like his popular hit “Ordinary People” and most recently his original song for the Django Unchained soundtrack. But the song he’ll most likely be turning up on his birthday today? Gotye’s mega-hit “Somebody that I Used to Know.” “It was really a phenomenal pop song and had such a distinct personality,” Legend told reporters at the Django Unchained premiere in New York. “It really stood out from everything else. I think that it’s one of the best records of the year.” Crank it up, John, it's your day!

