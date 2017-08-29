John Legend Shares Gorgeous No-Filter Photo of Wife Chrissy Teigen 

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the epitome of couple goals. Not only are they completely in love, but they're not afraid to show it. Today, Legend did just that by sharing a gorgeous photo of his wife on Instagram.

In the 'gram he posted, Legend applauded Teigen's natural beauty. "No filter necessary," he wrote alongside a snap of Teigen wrapped in a towel sans makeup. He's definitely right, the model-turned-cookbook author looks radiant without a stitch of product on her face.

No filter necessary A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

While we're sure she takes care of her skin, being on vacation in Corsica doesn't hurt when it comes to having a natural glow.

Along with the photo that Legend shared, Teigen has also posted photos from the trip to France. Today, she shared a photo of Legend and her BFF Jen Atkin's husband Mike Rosenthal suited up in life vests, and yesterday she shared shots of her swimming with a giant pink noodle.

U CAN GET IT A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Noods!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

corsica! @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Needless to say, they're having the best time on vacation.