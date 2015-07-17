Have an Spare $120K? You Can Hop a Private Jet with John Legend

Most of us will never get to see New York, Napa, Paris, London, and Lake Como in one trip—let alone on a private jet. But TCS World Travel is doing even that aspiration one better by inviting just 50 guests plus Grammy Award-winner John Legend to board a private jet with fully-reclining leather seats to go flit across the States and Europe, staying only at fab Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Atom Factory

The 11-day trip focuses on culture in six global centers and is aptly called the Legend Experience. Using Legend's connections, 50 lucky guests with get insider access to crazy-influential people, like the CEO of Valentino, the head of design for Aston Martin, and education wunderkind Salman Kahn. Oh, and you'll also get to spend the night at incredible Four Seasons Resorts and Hotels.

The trip goes from September 15-25, and only costs you $120,000. But really, could you put a price tag on an experience like this?

The Folks at TCS World Travel gave us some itinerary highlights:

Northern California: Connect with leading figures in technology and education, including venture capitalist Tim Draper and education visionary Salman Kahn, followed by an intimate performance by John Legend.

New York: Enjoy lunch with renowned Chef Marcus Samuelsson, a breakfast salon hosted by the chairman of Credit Suisse, private tours of the revolutionary charter school network Harlem Village Academies as well as the Studio Museum of Harlem, and an expert wine and art experience hosted by the prestigious auction house Sotheby’s.

Paris: Experience the signature school of renowned jeweler Van Cleef and Arpels, a very rare private tour of the Valentino atelier hosted by their CEO, a private tour of the Louis Vuitton Foundation, and a tasting at the Four Seasons Hotel George V’s wine cellar.

London: Meet Marek Reichman, head of design at Aston Martin, at the Aston Martin headquarters to learn about the world’s most exquisite cars, including the new DB10, a sports coupe specially designed for James Bond and the upcoming Spectre movie.

Milan & Lake Como: The final days of the journey will be spent in Milan enjoying an exclusive tour of the Armani Museum and the splendor of Lake Como, where we will tour the lake in Ferretti Riva speedboats.

In addition the amazing collection of esteemed hosts above, there will be a number of “surprises experiences” for the guests throughout the journey.

TCS World Travel

