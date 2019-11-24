John Legend Isn't Sure If Luna Still Believes in Santa Claus

Even though her parents insist that Saint Nick is the one bringing presents and holiday cheer every year, John Legend says that his daughter, Luna, may just be playing along. In an interview with People, he says that his 3-and-a-half-year-old may just be keeping up the charade for her parents' sake.

Legend noted that he's not quite sure what to do yet, because he didn't grow up with Santa Claus.

"Luna, she talks about Santa and I don’t know if she really believes in Santa or if she just does it to play along with us," Legend said. "I don't know what's going on yet. I was never raised on Santa as a kid, so I never knew about the way parents keep up the mythology for a while."

For now, however, it seems like he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will just keep doing what they're doing. That means presents, holiday traditions, and, yes, pushing the Santa Claus narrative whether or not Luna thinks he's the real deal.

"So I don’t know how to play this out with Luna, how long we're going to keep the charade going," he said. "I feel like she’ll figure it out pretty soon."

Legend adds that he and Teigen are making sure that both of their kids, Miles included, know that they're very fortunate to be able to have presents and holiday celebrations.

"But we know that they’re so fortunate to just have the life they live and we don’t want to overly spoil them for Christmas," he said. "But it's nice to give them something they really like."

While his own Christmases didn't involve Santa, Legend says he's doing his best to keep his family traditions alive and carry them on with Luna and Miles. Unsurprisingly for anyone who follows Teigen and Legend, that means food, tunes, and lots of family time.

"For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations," he said. "And we’ll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family."