John Legend's Tender Message Behind "Love Me Now" Will Make You Emotional

John Legend’s “Love Me Now” music video debuted less than two weeks ago and we’ve been fawning over it ever since. Featuring touching cameos from both Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, and baby daughter, Luna, the sentimental video has us near tears after each viewing.

Get ready, because there’s another round of sobs in store: The singer just released a behind-the-scenes commentary on the song and its corresponding film and it might be even more affecting than the video itself.

In the special behind-the-scenes look, Legend shares the message behind his latest hit. “'Love Me Now' is a song about acknowledging the fact that life is uncertain, that love is uncertain, and that we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but we should hold the ones we love close to us now,” Legend says. “Love them like this is the last time, love them now because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.” Cue: ALL THE TEARS.

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Warm Our Hearts in the "Love Me Now" Music Video

Legend went on to explain, “It’s about trying to find that light in the darkness, trying to connect with someone and live in the moment in a world that’s still uncertain.”

At least one thing’s certain in our book: John Legend is irrefutably husband and father of the year.