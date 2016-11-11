John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Warm Our Hearts in the "Love Me Now" Music Video

John Legend just dropped his “Love Me Now” music video and it'll give you all of the feels. The new clip pans from a refugee camp in Iraq to Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and sends a universal message of love and hope that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

And of course, there’s baby Luna. Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s almost 7-month-old baby girl appears in the music video, giggling and grinning into the camera as she is adored by her parents. Plus, Mom and Dad are total #RelationshipGoals as they kiss, hug, and slow dance in the gorgeous video.

On Wednesday, after the shocking results of Election Day, Legend revealed the release date for the clip in a moving message. “In this time of conflict and uncertainty, it’s clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light,” he wrote.

Considering Luna is a natural on-camera, we have a feeling that this won't be the last music video in which she’ll steal the show. Watch the video at top and try not to squeal.