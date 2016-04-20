John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Looks Just Like Them in New Snap

Can you say adorable? After making her social media debut yesterday on mom Chrissy Teigen's Instagram account, Luna Simone Stephens is taking the social media platform by storm once again. Today, dad John Legend shared a photo of his newborn bundle of joy, and as you might expect the snap is precious.

Unlike in the photo Teigen posted, Legend's 'gram gives us an up-close look at her gorgeous face. In the snap, Luna rests on a baby blanket as her mom holds her tiny hand. With her full head of hair and almond-shaped eyes, it's clear she's already taking after her parents in the looks department—good genes definitely run in the family. Legend didn't caption the 'gram, letting the unbelievably cute photo speak for itself.

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 20, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

We can't wait to see more photos of Luna!