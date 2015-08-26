A Sitcom About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Marriage Is in the Works

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are without a doubt one of the most relatable celebrity couples. Not only are they pretty hilarious on Instagram (the chicken butt video, anyone?), they also have no qualms about showing off how much they love each other, both on their social media accounts and in real life. In short, they basically bring a whole new meaning to #relationshipgoals.

And now, they're taking their loving relationship from the Internet to the small screen. Buzzfeed reports that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is developing a sitcom loosely based on Teigen and Legend's marriage. "It’s inspired by them—they’re both super creative and super effusive and I’m just fans of them and everything they stand for,” Barris told Buzzfeed.

The couple is working with Barris to produce the sitcom, which is tentatively titled Ordinary People—a nod to one of Legend's Grammy-winning songs. If all goes to plan, the pilot could start filming this coming February. Crossing our fingers!

RELATED: John Legend and Gabrielle Union Showed Off Their Dance Moves for Chrissy Teigen and Dwayne Wade