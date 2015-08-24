John Legend and Gabrielle Union Showed Off Their Dance Moves for Chrissy Teigen and Dwyane Wade

Aug 24, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

During what might just be the coolest double date ever, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hung out with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Teigen shared a photo of the squad hanging out together on Instagram this weekend, as well as a video of Union and Legend showing off their dance moves while Wade looked on. (Maybe they were joining Union in celebrating the 15-year anniversary of Bring It On.)

CALI LOS @johnlegend @gabunion @dwyanewade

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

then we became band groupies. @gabunion @dwyanewade @johnlegend

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

