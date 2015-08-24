John Legend and Gabrielle Union Showed Off Their Dance Moves for Chrissy Teigen and Dwyane Wade

Instagram/@chrissyteigen
This article first appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.
During what might just be the coolest double date ever, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hung out with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
Teigen shared a photo of the squad hanging out together on Instagram this weekend, as well as a video of Union and Legend showing off their dance moves while Wade looked on. (Maybe they were joining Union in celebrating the 15-year anniversary of Bring It On.)
