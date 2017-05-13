Baby Luna, Meet Giant Seal

Now here's a reality TV show we'd like to see! John Legend kicked off his Darkness and Light Tour in Miami this week, and it looks like he, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna had a criminal amount of fun exploring the Magic City before the show.

Legend's opening night was Friday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, but he and his family headed down to Florida early for some fun daytime activities. Among their adventures was a trip to the Miami Seaquarium, where they got up close and personal with a huge seal (above). To be honest, Luna looks unimpressed with the animal as she sits on her mom's lap, but Teigen has a huge smile on her face as they pose for a pic.

Luna's model-slash-TV-host mother shared several other sweet snaps from their day in Miami, including another whole-family shot. In the pic, Taken is rocking an epic messy bun with a denim dress and matching booties. She's leaning up against the railing as Legend holds Luna on his hip. The Lip Sync Battle host captioned the image with "Your day 1!"—she later corrected herself, saying it was supposed to be "Tour day 1," but we think the original caption still applies.

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

The fam also took pictures at the show venue, including one of Luna and Teigen on stage, and another of Legend holding Luna in front of a tour poster.

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

We can't wait to see more pictures as #LunasFirstTour continues on!