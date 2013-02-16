John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Couple Style: "We Don't Coordinate"

Soon to be newlyweds, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and R&B singer John Legend have been busy lately making their rounds on the red carpet. Appearing at consecutive events in Los Angeles for the Grammys and New York for Fashion Week, the on-the-go couple is never far apart. “We get ready together!” Teigen told InStyle.com at the MuiscCares Person of the Year Gala. However, for Teigen, the process is just a tad bit longer. “It takes me four hours and he’s done in about 20 minutes. He’s so easy, it’s ridiculous." And while the stylish couple always complement each other on the red carpet, they steer away from intentionally matching. “We don’t really coordinate ever,” she continued. “He’s usually always going to be in black, white, or blue.” But will they coordinate on their wedding day? We'll have to wait and see!

Plus, see more of Hollywood's most stylish couples!MORE:• Chrissy’s Engagement Ring• Teigen Heads to the Super Bowl• John and Chrissy's Wedding Planning

— Lindzi Scharf