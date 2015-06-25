John Legend and Chrissy Teigen List $4.5-Million N.Y.C. Apartment: See Inside

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are on the move: The power couple just put their $4.5-million Manhattan apartment on the market. The NoLita loft is 2,000-square feet and features one bedroom and two bathrooms—the perfect size for Legend, Teigen, and their three bulldogs.

Courtesy of Zillow

The Brewster Carriage House apartment has a luxurious feel, with authentic exposed brick and wood, numerous windows for natural light, and a gas fireplace. The couple’s A-list home even was recently featured on the cover of Architectural Digest.

Other amenities in the unit include a butler’s pantry, laundry room, walk-in closet, deep cast iron soaking tub, and radiant floor heating.

Courtesy of Zillow

The supermodel, also known for her cooking blog, SoDelushious, often posts images of the meals that she cooks in the apartment’s glamorous chef’s kitchen.

Courtesy of Zillow

With all those luxe features, what makes the couple want to move? Well, Teigen has commented that kids are soon to come, and as the family grows, they would likely need more space! Legend and Teigen also recently sold their Hollywood Hills home. Judging by the extravagance of their New York place, we can’t wait to see where they’ll end up next.

