John Krasinski Explains How Leonardo DiCaprio Led Him to Cook More for Wife Emily Blunt

As a doting parent to two young girls, Hazel, 2, and Violet, born in June, with wife Emily Blunt, John Krasinski is now doing more work around the house and is finally learning his way around a kitchen. "I just started cooking," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "It only took me 36 years to learn how to cook for myself."

"I would be less shocked if you told me you had a boyfriend," said Kimmel. "Wait til the next segment," Krasinski joked.

The Hollars star explained that his turn as a chef started as a Mother's Day gift to his wife. He decided to attempt to prepare a traditional British roast, which Blunt, who hails from England, worried would be too difficult for him. However, Krasinski proved to be up for the challenge and cooked up a chicken to create "one mean roast."

And it wasn't just a one-time thing. Krasinski now cooks regularly—but not exactly because he has fallen in love with it: He lost a bet. He explained that his wife told him Leonardo DiCaprio is over 40 years old and Krasinski could not believe it. She said, 'If I'm right, you have to cook for me every Sunday. And if you're right you get to play Call of Duty once a week.'" Well, as it turned out DiCaprio is in fact 41. "He should be cooking dinner at your house," said Kimmel.

Krasinski also talked about how big sister Hazel is enjoying life with a new baby in the house and how lucky he his as a dad. "Every single night I say I can't believe I have these two amazing girls." Aw!

RELATED: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Make a Chic Red Carpet Return Since Welcoming Second Daughter

Watch Krasinski talk Leo and his children in the video above.