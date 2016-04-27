John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer Reunite for The Office Selfie You've Been Waiting For

Pam and Jim forever! Former The Office co-stars and on-screen couple John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer reunited last night, and they took the cutest selfie ever to mark the joyous occasion.

"Sooooo....This rabid theater fan came to #DryPowder last night," Krasinski captioned the snap, which shows the duo leaning their heads together to fit into the selfie. The actor is currently starring in the off-Broadway play Dry Powder opposite Claire Danes, and Fischer decided to stop by to show her support—let's give thanks to the TV gods for this decision.

Sooooo....This rabid theater fan came to #DryPowder last night. A photo posted by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Apr 27, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

RELATED: Pregnant Emily Blunt Supports John Krasinski at the Opening of His Off-Broadway Show, Dry Powder

This isn't the only exciting thing currently happening in Krasinski's life. The actor is expecting his second child with Emily Blunt.