John Krasinski Got Trolled at Customs Over His Marriage to Emily Blunt  

Just days ahead of the national release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s hotly anticipated horror film, A Quiet Place (which Krasinski also co-wrote and directed), the actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new project.

Of course, the conversation veered into the Office alum’s personal life when Fallon brought up Krasinski’s co-star (and wife of nearly eight years) Emily Blunt. When the audience cheered at the mention of the Girl on the Train star’s name, Krasinski joked, “That reaction means I married up, and don’t I know it.”

Apparently Krasinski isn’t the only person who thinks so …

When visiting his wife in London while she was shooting Mary Poppins, John had some “issues,” if you will, with getting through customs.

“I hit this guy who’s about my age,” Krasinski began, “and he looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me, and he said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’

The actor-cum-director made his first mistake when telling the agent he “redid the UK version of The Office.” The agent then asked who he was visiting abroad and Krasinski explained that his wife is also an actress.

“Would I know her?” he asked, to which Krasinski responded, “I don’t know, man, her name’s Emily Blunt.”

Apparently he did, in fact, know her.

“He goes, ‘You??’” Krasinski recited, ‘You?!’ before angrily stamping his passport and telling him to leave.

Blunt herself wasn’t all too familiar with her husband-to-be before they met. “I was sort of aware that he was vaguely recognizable,” she told Late Night host Seth Meyers. “I was a big fan of the British Office,” she admitted, before she eventually binged her way through the American version.

Well, regardless of what any customs agent thinks, we think Blunt and Krasinski are couple goals personified.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place opens nationwide on Friday.