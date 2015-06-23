Want to Be in John Green's Next Novel? Here's Your Chance

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 23, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Paper Towns and The Fault in Our Stars fans, listen up. If you've always dreamed of having your name appear in one of John Green's novels, now you can—for a price. The author has teamed up with Charitybuzz to auction off a spot in his next YA masterpiece. From now until June 30, you can bid for the opportunity to be named in Green's next work of fiction, with proceeds going to PEN/Faulkner. 

"We can’t promise who you’ll be or when the book will come out, but we’re sure you’ll love finding out when you get your autographed copy in the mail," Charitybuzz says on their website. Green also tweeted out the news, promising that the highest bidder won't be killed off in the novel.

The current bid is at $1,000. Want to up the ante? Head over to charitybuzz.com now.

