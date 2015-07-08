John Galliano's Second Couture Collection for Maison Margiela Is Outrageously Good

John Galliano made his debut as creative director of Maison Margiela earlier this year with a small couture collection that was in itself a masterful display of creative ingenuity and artisanal skill. And judging by the fall 2015 couture collection shown Wednesday morning in Paris, it's evident that Galliano has eased into his new role.

For the second time this year, his creations served up disciplined tailoring pitted against crafty deconstruction. A rich swath of emerald green was warped to resemble a standout cocoon-like coat dress, a burlap sack was transformed into a belted dress with tight beaded embellishments, and a blue floral bustier was layered over gilded separates.

indigitalimages.com

See-through netted floor-length mermaid gown and dramatic black balloon numbers aside, the real kicker was the bride, who closed the show in a white billowing masterpiece that boasted a plasticky pillowy hemline and an origami-like structure with angles jutting out from the bodice.

indigitalimages.com

