Nia Vardalos Captures a Shirtless John Corbett on the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Set

Nia Vardalos shared a shirtless photo of John Corbett from the set of the highly anticipated My Big Fat Greek Wedding sequel and posed the question: "Is someone trying to get baptized again ... ?" Get details on the film here: [Entertainment Weekly]

1. Hold off on packing that selfie stick for your trip to Disney World: The smartphone tool will be banned from Disney theme parks starting Tuesday. [Orlando Sentinel]

2. What happens when the Tin Man meets Ultron? Find out in this epic Avengers: Age of Ultron and Wizard of Oz mashup. [Huffington Post]

3. Now New Englanders can satisfy their lobster cravings while on the go thanks to this classy McDonald's menu. [Time]

4. Padma Patil from Harry Potter films is all grown up and her (actress Afshan Azad's) selfies are wowing the world. [Buzzfeed]

5. It looks like we'll be adding Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park to our travel plans this summer! A recent visitor unearthed a 8.52-carat diamond. [CNN]