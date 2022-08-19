John Corbett Is Officially Coming to 'And Just Like That ...'

Score one for Team Aidan Shaw.

John Corbett
With Big's (ahem, John James Preston) untimely death being a major plot point of And Just Like That ...'s first season, fans didn't know exactly what that would mean for Carrie and her cohorts, especially with Samantha Jones being missing in action, as well. With so many drastic changes to the original Sex and the City, viewers can now hang their hopes on the news that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw when And Just Like That ... returns for its sophomore season.

Deadline confirmed that Corbett will be back for a "multi-episode arc." While that doesn't give fans much to go on, having a little bit of Aidan will undoubtedly give the proud (an often vocal) Team Aiden contingency something to look forward to. Back in April 2021, Corbett told Page Six, "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

Even star Sarah Jessica Parker teased the then-possibility of Aidan's return.

"It was fun. It was fun for him to say that," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, 'No, no, no, it's a free country first of all.' And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun."

Later, executive producer Michael Patrick King explained why it didn't work out, even after all the rumors.

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he said. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light — the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Aidan Shaw originally appeared in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City. The character also made an appearance in season 6 and then famously featured in Sex and the City 2, when the gang went to Abu Dhabi.

