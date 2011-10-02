Joe's Jeans 10th Anniversary Limited-Edition Collection

Happy anniversary, Joe’s Jeans! The label is celebrating 10 years in the denim business by offering Joe’s Wild collection—a mix of their best-selling styles in a limited-edition leopard print fabric. “Leopard print is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style,” the company’s creative director Joe Dahan told InStyle.com. The anniversary items are available on joesjeans.com now, including these velvet skinnies for $189. More pieces hit stores and online this holiday season and next spring.

— Eugenia Miranda

