You Must Watch Joel Madden and Nicole Richie Swap Faces

Whoa, now this is one creepy face swap. Joel Madden tried his hand at the relatively new Snapchat feature that allows you to exchange visages with a photo from your camera roll, and he tested out by putting wife Nicole Richie's face over his own. Madden took to Instagram to share the end product, posting a clip that shows him wearing a camouflage hat and Richie's face.

"You know how people say couples start looking like one another? Well, I keep looking more like Nicole everyday," he quips in the video, which he simply captioned with his wife's Instagram handle.

@nicolerichie A video posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

But Madden isn't the first celebrity to try out the filter with a family member. Earlier this week, Elle Fanning posted a 'gram of herself wearing sister Dakota Fanning's face that proved their resemblance is uncanny.