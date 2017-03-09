Joe Manganiello Wrote Sofía Vergara a 40-Page Book About Their Love Story

Everyone else should just go home, because Joe Manganiello just won the award for cutest husband. The Magic Mike XXL star surprised wife Sofía Vergara with the sweetest first anniversary gift: a 40-page book that he wrote about the start of their epic love story.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long,” she told Cosmopolitan U.K. “I love my wife a lot.”

But wait, there’s more: Manganiello dished about how their first date came about. “I was on a press tour when I found out that Sofía was single,” he said. “My friend is an editor and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”

Goodnight. Gracias @mindyweiss @jeffleatham @zuhairmuradofficial @lorraineschwartz for helping us make our dream come true❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 23, 2015 at 1:55am PST

Swoon. Okay, ready for another quote? Here’s how he knew he was meant to propose: “Sofía and I have always put each other’s well-being first, and that’s how I knew she was the one.”

Men everywhere better step up, because Joe just raised the playing field.