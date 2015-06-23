This Is How Joe Manganiello Proposed to Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have kept their lips sealed on details about their upcoming wedding, but when it comes to their engagement, the hunky Magic Mike XXL star is happy to spill.

Yesterday on Live! with Kelly and Michael, Manganiello appeared to be swooning in love as he discussed how he asked Vergara to spend the rest of her life with him. “You only get one chance to do it and if you’re gonna do it you gotta do it right, so there’s a lot of planning that goes into it,” Manganiello told the co-hosts.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Posts an Adorable Photo to Celebrate Her First Anniversary with Joe Manganiello

The actor revealed that he sought the advice of fellow Magic Mike stars like Kevin Nash on where and how to choose the right ring. And while Vergara’s positively solid answer proved that the gentleman shared the proper words of wisdom, it was Manganiello’s own romantic twist that sealed the deal. “I proposed in Spanish,” he said. “I had a big speech in Spanish and that’s what I was nervous about because the last thing you want to do is mess up the Spanish on the proposal to the Colombian woman.”

So what exactly did he say when popping the question? He told Vergara​: “Eres mi todo," which means "You are my everything," in Spanish. How would we have reacted? Si!

Watch the full interview here:

RELATED: Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Engagement Party