Joe Manganiello is Selling His L.A. Bachelor Pad—See the Inside Photos!

Joe Manganiello may be off the market, but his house isn't. The sexy star of Magic Mike XXL is flying the coop (a.k.a. his Los Angeles bachelor pad) to start feathering his nuptial nest as he moves in with fiancée, bombshell actress Sofia Vergara. It's reported that the duo will reside in Vergara's $10.6 million Beverly Hills mansion—upgrade!

Manganiello's beautiful Los Angeles home can be yours for $1.995 million. The estate is a quarter-acre property and boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a gorgeous swimming pool, an indoor stone fireplace, and an outdoor fire pit. Read on to peek inside the hunk's house.

Courtesy

This spacious bedroom is one of 4 on the property.

Courtesy

One of 3 bathrooms in the house, this light-filled haven features white porcelain sinks, a deep set bathtub, and cream stonework.

Courtesy

The exterior of Manganiello's bachelor pad is filled with privacy-enabling palm tress and native cacti.

Courtesy

Of course every bachelor pad has to have a great bar and Manganiello's is located in a cozy nook in this state-of-the-art kitchen.

Courtesy

A cozy living room—complete with a luxe stone fireplace—opens up to a backyard oasis.

Courtesy

We're guessing Manganiello threw some killer parties in his crib, especially with all the gorgeous lounge areas (like the above) that dot the property.

Courtesy

No modern bachelor pad is complete without a masculine office featuring a beautiful view.

Courtesy

It almost seems like a sin that this gorgeous outdoor space doesn't come complete with a shirtless Manganiello tanning his abs alongside the pool.

