Joe Jonas Responds to Taylor Swift's Apology for Publicly Putting Him "On Blast" After Their Split

Last month, Taylor Swift unexpectedly apologized to her ex-love Joe Jonas for labeling him as "the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was 18.

Going back to the scene of the crime a decade later, Swift expressed regret when DeGeneres asked her what was the most rebellious thing she did as a teen during a round of "Burning Questions." "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she replied, referencing her initial diss on national television. "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."

While it may have taken Taylor 10 years to say sorry, Jonas appreciates the apology nonetheless.

While speaking with Dan Wootton on ITV's Lorraine this week, the boy bander said "it did feel nice" to hear Swift admit that she went too far with her comments. "It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young," he said.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Indeed, both parties have moved on romantically. Taylor has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for almost three years, while Joe just got married to Sophie Turner during a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

RELATED: This Is Reportedly the Reason that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Got Married in Vegas

Meanwhile, Joe and Taylor's music careers have also reached all-time highs. Joe recently reunited with his siblings for a second act as the Jonas Brothers, and they've already released a hit single titled "Sucker." And Taylor is promoting her seventh album — nearly a year after her successful Reputation world tour.

Looks like everything happens for a reason.