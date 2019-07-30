Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Got Matching Tattoos in Honor of Their Late Dog Waldo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are mourning the death of their dog Waldo Picasso with some new ink.

Last week, the couple lost their beloved pup in a "freak accident" while their dog walker was taking him for stroll in New York City. According to TMZ, Waldo got "spooked by a pedestrian" and broke free from his leash, running out into the middle of the street when a car fatally struck him.

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty

Joe and Sophie were so distraught by the tragedy that it took them two days to muster up the strength to file a police report, as the incident was allegedly a hit and run.

Now, the puppy parents are breaking their silence on the matter with matching tattoos of Waldo's face on their forearms. "I miss you Waldo," Turner wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Rest in peace, my little baby."

Image zoom @sophiet/Instagram

Meanwhile, Joe wrote a similar tribute: "R.I.P., my little angel."

Waldo originally joined the Jonas fam in April 2018 as the brother to the couple's other Alaskan Klee Kai Porky Basquiat.

“I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them and my mom was buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she could babysit when I travel," Jonas previously told Today about how Waldo and Porky were more his and Sophie's children. “That's when you know they are definitely a family dog.”