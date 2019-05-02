Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Just Got Married in Las Vegas

Though the Game of Thrones star and her singer beau had teased a summer wedding in France, it looks like they couldn’t wait to make things official.

After the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel.

Despite the typical last-minute nature of a Vegas wedding (they applied for their marriage license earlier that day), Joe and Sophie wed before a full house, which included DJ Diplo (who documented the affair on Instagram) and country music duo Dan + Shay (who performed “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle).

Turner wore what appeared to be a silk jumpsuit and veil for the occasion, while Jonas and his groomsmen brothers opted for gray suits. The pair were wed by an Elvis impersonator (because of course) and exchanged ring pops in lieu of wedding bands.

Turner and Jonas began dating in late 2016 after Joe slid into the GoT star’s DMs. He proposed just over a year later in October 2017.

It’s unclear whether Joe and Sophie are planning on a Nick and Priyanka-esque matrimony tour and still intend to have their Coors Light-sponsored wedding in France this summer, but regardless, their low-key celebration looked just about perfect.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!